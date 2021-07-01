Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Level One Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. Its product portfolio include lines of credit, term loans, leases, commercial mortgages, SBA loans, export-import financing, treasury management, private banking, personal savings, checking accounts and consumer loan. Level One Bancorp is based in Michigan. “

Get Level One Bancorp alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Level One Bancorp from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Level One Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of LEVL opened at $27.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.27 million, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.98. Level One Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.72 and a 1-year high of $28.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $26.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 13.51%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Level One Bancorp will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 8.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 63,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 55.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 37.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 8.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 2.3% in the first quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.22% of the company’s stock.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, and term certificate accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Level One Bancorp (LEVL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Level One Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Level One Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.