Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Trading Up 4.8%

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)’s stock price traded up 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $115.33 and last traded at $114.64. 31,620 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,857,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.41.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LMND shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America started coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lemonade has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion and a PE ratio of -30.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.00.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $23.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.88 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 147.00%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,500 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.84, for a total value of $494,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,484.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,438,156.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,265,920. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Lemonade by 10.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,640,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,053,000 after acquiring an additional 358,344 shares in the last quarter. SC Israel Venture V Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth approximately $372,544,000. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new position in Lemonade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,787,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lemonade by 65.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,117,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,109,000 after acquiring an additional 443,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,772,000. Institutional investors own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

