LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Receives $165.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $165.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Commerzbank raised LEG Immobilien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of LEGIF opened at $147.11 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.31. LEG Immobilien has a 52-week low of $127.90 and a 52-week high of $151.00.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

