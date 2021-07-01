Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 599 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 637.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 370,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,881,000 after buying an additional 320,339 shares in the last quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 62,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after buying an additional 6,479 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,724,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,591,000 after purchasing an additional 52,280 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 169.6% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 9,288 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,557. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.92.

NYSE PM traded up $1.04 on Thursday, reaching $100.15. 121,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,995,544. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.38. The company has a market cap of $156.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.93 and a 12 month high of $100.95.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

