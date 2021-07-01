Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 43,366 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 63.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,366 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 13,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SCHG traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $145.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,265. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $101.66 and a twelve month high of $146.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.64.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.