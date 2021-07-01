Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 12,050 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,050 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF comprises 1.0% of Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $6,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 97.1% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter.

ARKK stock traded down $2.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $128.34. The company had a trading volume of 666,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,381,638. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.67. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $71.33 and a one year high of $159.70.

