Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $1.99 Million in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 100,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,739,000 after buying an additional 4,673 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $116.01. 6,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,268. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $73.98 and a 1 year high of $118.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.43.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

