Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $3.88 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,298 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 746.4% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 277 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $231.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,103. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $182.62 and a 52 week high of $238.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $233.20. The firm has a market cap of $172.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.21.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

