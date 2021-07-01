Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,807 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period.

ISTB traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.22. 28,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,918. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.33. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $51.81.

