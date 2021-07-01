LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) Short Interest Update

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 443,100 shares, a growth of 231.2% from the May 31st total of 133,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,119,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:LTMAQ traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.42. 323,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,716. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.83. LATAM Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $3.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.49.

LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LATAM Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 114.27% and a negative return on equity of 576.37%. The business had revenue of $842.20 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on LTMAQ. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

LATAM Airlines Group Company Profile

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company provides passenger transport services to approximately 111 destinations in 16 countries, as well as cargo services to approximately 117 destinations in 20 countries; and operates loyalty programs.

