Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) Given New C$25.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$25.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Largo Resources to C$25.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Largo Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Largo Resources stock opened at C$19.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03, a current ratio of 8.53 and a quick ratio of 5.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.07. The firm has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.91. Largo Resources has a 52-week low of C$8.40 and a 52-week high of C$22.96.

In other news, Director David Wallace Brace sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.28, for a total value of C$221,688.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 323,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,240,582.50. Also, Senior Officer Robert Ian Mitchell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.49, for a total transaction of C$292,423.50.

Largo Resources Ltd. operates as a natural resource development and exploration company in Brazil and Canada. It explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company's principal operating asset is its 100% owned MaracÃ¡s Menchen mine covering an area of 17,690.5 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.

