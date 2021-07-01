Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) Given New C$25.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$25.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Largo Resources to C$25.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Largo Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.
Largo Resources stock opened at C$19.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03, a current ratio of 8.53 and a quick ratio of 5.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.07. The firm has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.91. Largo Resources has a 52-week low of C$8.40 and a 52-week high of C$22.96.
About Largo Resources
Largo Resources Ltd. operates as a natural resource development and exploration company in Brazil and Canada. It explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company's principal operating asset is its 100% owned MaracÃ¡s Menchen mine covering an area of 17,690.5 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.
