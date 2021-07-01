La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.33

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.33 and traded as high as $4.48. La Jolla Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $4.28, with a volume of 142,178 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LJPC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.
The stock has a market cap of $117.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.33.
In other La Jolla Pharmaceutical news, Director David A. Ramsay purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.49 per share, with a total value of $69,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin C. Tang bought 185,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $831,098.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 265,020 shares of company stock worth $1,165,039. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 158.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 9,251 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.
About La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA, a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; and XERAVA, a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in patients 18 years of age and older.
