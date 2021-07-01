Kuverit (KUV) Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Kuverit (CURRENCY:KUV) traded down 35.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One Kuverit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Kuverit has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. Kuverit has a market cap of $445,413.18 and $54.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00054032 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003273 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00018769 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.23 or 0.00698132 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 12,701.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About Kuverit

Kuverit is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,406,911,226 coins. Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kuverit is www.kuverit.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuverit’s solution aims to provide peer to peer guarantee trading, and identity verification designed to eradicate peer to peer fraud, through a blockchain, smartphone application. Whether you are a service provider or contractor, business or customer, the Kuverit app lets you enter an agreement with anybody at any time, assuaging any new buyer anxieties and risk factors. Benefitting both buyers and sellers, how it works is simple: a user creates an account on the application, enters details of what they need to be guaranteed for – and how much – and then posts their request for a guarantor to other users of the application. “

