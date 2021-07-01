KuCoin Token (KCS) Price Tops $7.25 on Major Exchanges

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 30th. In the last week, KuCoin Token has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. One KuCoin Token coin can now be bought for about $7.25 or 0.00021157 BTC on popular exchanges. KuCoin Token has a market capitalization of $580.87 million and approximately $8.53 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00054315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003259 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00019208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.33 or 0.00712992 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,710.79 or 0.07910517 BTC.

About KuCoin Token

KuCoin Token (KCS) is a coin. It was first traded on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

KuCoin Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

