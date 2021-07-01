Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) fell 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.18 and last traded at $24.32. 2,819 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 239,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.65.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KRON. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Kronos Bio in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kronos Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a PE ratio of -6.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.51.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts anticipate that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jakob Loven sold 63,128 shares of Kronos Bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $1,730,338.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 158,758 shares of company stock valued at $3,875,475 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kronos Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,600,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Kronos Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,745,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,635,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,871,000 after acquiring an additional 108,876 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 1.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,623,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,506,000 after acquiring an additional 18,277 shares during the period. Finally, Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,367,000. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

About Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON)

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

