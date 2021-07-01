Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC decreased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 221,372 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,121 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.18% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $6,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 182.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on KTOS. Noble Financial raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $28.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.40 and a 12-month high of $34.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.69 and a beta of 0.76.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $194.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP De Burgreen Maria Cervantes sold 8,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $240,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 130,936 shares of company stock worth $3,410,228. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

