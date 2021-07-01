Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Insider Sells $194,670.00 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $194,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS traded down $1.11 on Wednesday, reaching $28.49. 2,728,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,391. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.40 and a twelve month high of $34.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.52 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $194.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.55 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 2.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KTOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Noble Financial raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at $251,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at $395,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 45.1% in the first quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 475,989 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,985,000 after buying an additional 147,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $908,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

