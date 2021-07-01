Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Shares Up 6.3%

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) shares traded up 6.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $98.89 and last traded at $98.89. 686 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 292,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $155.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.86.

The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.27.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.98). On average, equities analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $773,257.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,765,169.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,997 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,443. 39.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter worth about $258,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 145.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,790,000 after purchasing an additional 39,442 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:KOD)

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.

