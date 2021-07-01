Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) PT Set at €125.00 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on KBX. UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €107.00 ($125.88) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €104.83 ($123.33).

Shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €97.00 ($114.12) on Wednesday. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €87.92 ($103.44) and a fifty-two week high of €117.24 ($137.93). The stock has a market cap of $15.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €103.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.92.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

