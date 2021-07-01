Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 90.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,186 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,095 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Kirby were worth $3,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Kirby by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 338,639 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Kirby by 15.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 324,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,554,000 after purchasing an additional 43,255 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Kirby by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 81,183 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 33,277 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Kirby by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,186 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in Kirby during the first quarter worth approximately $405,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KEX has been the subject of several research reports. G.Research downgraded shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Shares of KEX stock opened at $60.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.96, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Kirby Co. has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $70.60.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $496.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.03 million. Kirby had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 2.32%. Kirby’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $40,074.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $208,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,442,347.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,594 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

