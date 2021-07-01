Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $540.30 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) will report $540.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kirby’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $548.59 million and the lowest is $532.00 million. Kirby posted sales of $541.16 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Kirby will report full year sales of $2.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kirby.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $496.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.03 million. Kirby had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 2.32%. Kirby’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS.

KEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. G.Research downgraded Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

Shares of NYSE KEX traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.64. 412,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,905. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 50.96, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.47. Kirby has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $70.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.25.

In other news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $40,074.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $1,652,750.00. Insiders have sold a total of 28,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,594 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Kirby by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 50,237 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kirby by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 338,639 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Kirby by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 324,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,554,000 after purchasing an additional 43,255 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 81,183 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 33,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,186 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

