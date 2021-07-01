Kerry Group’s (KRYAY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kerry Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KRYAY traded down $1.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $140.88. 3,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,066. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 0.68. Kerry Group has a 1-year low of $118.28 and a 1-year high of $152.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.20.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

