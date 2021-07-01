Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PPRUY. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Kering in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. AlphaValue downgraded Kering to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Kering in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Kering from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kering presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.00.

Get Kering alerts:

PPRUY opened at $87.66 on Wednesday. Kering has a 12 month low of $53.79 and a 12 month high of $92.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.90.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.501 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. Kering’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.11%.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.