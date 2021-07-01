Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) a €44.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Baader Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €36.80 ($43.29).

DUE opened at €32.08 ($37.74) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.93, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €21.42 ($25.20) and a 12-month high of €37.78 ($44.45).

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

