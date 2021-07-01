KeeperDAO (ROOK) 1-Day Volume Hits $2.73 Million

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. One KeeperDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $150.04 or 0.00429801 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, KeeperDAO has traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. KeeperDAO has a total market cap of $5.47 million and $2.73 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00055346 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003312 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00019620 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.65 or 0.00712268 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,640.05 or 0.07562562 BTC.

About KeeperDAO

ROOK is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,430 coins. KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

KeeperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeeperDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KeeperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

