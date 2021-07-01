KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) Short Interest Up 77.8% in June

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,000 shares, an increase of 77.8% from the May 31st total of 82,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 61.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KBCSF traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.90. 1,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,233. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.65. KBC Group has a 52-week low of $48.50 and a 52-week high of $84.52.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

