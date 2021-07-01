Katie Murray Acquires 73 Shares of NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Stock

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) insider Katie Murray bought 73 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 206 ($2.69) per share, with a total value of £150.38 ($196.47).

On Tuesday, June 1st, Katie Murray bought 72 shares of NatWest Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 208 ($2.72) per share, with a total value of £149.76 ($195.66).

On Wednesday, May 12th, Katie Murray bought 95,082 shares of NatWest Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2.57 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £2,443.61 ($3,192.59).

On Thursday, April 29th, Katie Murray bought 73 shares of NatWest Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 205 ($2.68) per share, with a total value of £149.65 ($195.52).

NWG stock opened at GBX 203.20 ($2.65) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £23.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.06. NatWest Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 214.20 ($2.80). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 201.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised NatWest Group to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.55) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 259.17 ($3.39).

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

