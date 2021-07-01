Katie Murray Acquires 73 Shares of NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Stock

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) insider Katie Murray bought 73 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 206 ($2.69) per share, with a total value of £150.38 ($196.47).
Katie Murray also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 1st, Katie Murray bought 72 shares of NatWest Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 208 ($2.72) per share, with a total value of £149.76 ($195.66).
- On Wednesday, May 12th, Katie Murray bought 95,082 shares of NatWest Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2.57 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £2,443.61 ($3,192.59).
- On Thursday, April 29th, Katie Murray bought 73 shares of NatWest Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 205 ($2.68) per share, with a total value of £149.65 ($195.52).
NWG stock opened at GBX 203.20 ($2.65) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £23.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.06. NatWest Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 214.20 ($2.80). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 201.60.
About NatWest Group
NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.
