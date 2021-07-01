Katalyo Market Cap Tops $1.40 Million (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 30th. Katalyo has a market cap of $1.40 million and $82,101.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Katalyo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000376 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Katalyo has traded up 22.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00046865 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.11 or 0.00141063 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.62 or 0.00171281 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000167 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,865.05 or 1.00155989 BTC.

Katalyo Coin Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

