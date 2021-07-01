Karora Resources (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) Price Target Raised to C$5.75 at Desjardins

Karora Resources (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) had its price objective increased by Desjardins from C$5.65 to C$5.75 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KRRGF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Karora Resources from C$5.85 to C$6.60 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Karora Resources in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an outperform rating for the company.

KRRGF opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.32. Karora Resources has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $3.88.

Karora Resources Inc engages in the exploration and production of mineral resources in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

