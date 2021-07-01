JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 24,631 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,631 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $9,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CG. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 37.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 10,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 46,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 12,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.42.

In related news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $114,770.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 133,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $7,099,076.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,135,755 shares of company stock worth $90,733,846. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CG opened at $46.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.40. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.48 and a twelve month high of $47.28.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 53.69% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The business had revenue of $612.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

