JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for WPP (NYSE:WPP)

WPP (NYSE:WPP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on WPP. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

Get WPP alerts:

WPP stock opened at $67.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. WPP has a one year low of $35.76 and a one year high of $72.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPP. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of WPP during the 1st quarter valued at $32,470,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,777 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 130,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,331,000 after acquiring an additional 44,257 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 181.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 557,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,628,000 after acquiring an additional 14,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.