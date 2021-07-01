JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for WPP (NYSE:WPP)

WPP (NYSE:WPP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on WPP. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.
WPP stock opened at $67.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. WPP has a one year low of $35.76 and a one year high of $72.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.05.
About WPP
WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.
Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market
Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.