JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $9.76 Million Position in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 6.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,081,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 73,991 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $9,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRC. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of MRC Global by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

MRC opened at $9.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.43. MRC Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $12.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.53.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 12.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.79 million. On average, analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

