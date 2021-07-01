JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $10.22 Million Stake in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 36.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 401,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,139 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $10,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in MEDNAX by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in MEDNAX in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in MEDNAX by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in MEDNAX in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in MEDNAX by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MD shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

Shares of NYSE:MD opened at $30.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -3.32, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $34.19.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $446.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.07 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 41.46% and a positive return on equity of 10.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEDNAX Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD).

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.