JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 52,865 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 52.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,865 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.15% of Fastly worth $10,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Fastly by 191.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fastly by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Fastly by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastly alerts:

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total value of $808,697.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 313,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,602,840.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 6,284 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $471,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 261,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,604,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 203,123 shares of company stock valued at $11,298,736. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FSLY opened at $59.60 on Thursday. Fastly, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.47 and a twelve month high of $136.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.67 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 11.88 and a current ratio of 11.88.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.10). Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 43.04%. The firm had revenue of $84.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.15 million. Equities research analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on FSLY shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.69.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.