JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€9.00” Price Target for Schaeffler (FRA:SHA)

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) received a €9.00 ($10.59) target price from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SHA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €8.80 ($10.35) price target on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.30 ($9.76) price target on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €7.20 ($8.47) price target on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €7.86 ($9.25).

SHA opened at €7.78 ($9.15) on Tuesday. Schaeffler has a fifty-two week low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a fifty-two week high of €16.74 ($19.69). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €7.72.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

