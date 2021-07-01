Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.2% of Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 66.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $165.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,788,541. The stock has a market cap of $436.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

