John Wood Group (LON:WG) PT Lowered to GBX 370 at Barclays

John Wood Group (LON:WG) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 370 ($4.83) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 335.50 ($4.38).
LON:WG opened at GBX 219.70 ($2.87) on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 254.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93. John Wood Group has a 12 month low of GBX 186.95 ($2.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 367.20 ($4.80). The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01.
About John Wood Group
John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.
