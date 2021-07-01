John Wood Group (LON:WG) PT Lowered to GBX 370 at Barclays

John Wood Group (LON:WG) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 370 ($4.83) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 335.50 ($4.38).

LON:WG opened at GBX 219.70 ($2.87) on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 254.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93. John Wood Group has a 12 month low of GBX 186.95 ($2.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 367.20 ($4.80). The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01.

In other news, insider David Kemp sold 3,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 264 ($3.45), for a total value of £8,696.16 ($11,361.59). Also, insider Jacqui Ferguson purchased 1,464 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 213 ($2.78) per share, with a total value of £3,118.32 ($4,074.11). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 8,098 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,196.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

