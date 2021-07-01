JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Down 2.8%

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)’s share price fell 2.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $54.00 and last traded at $54.44. 6,033 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,825,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.02.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JKS. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 0.94.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.17. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JKS. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 205.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Company Profile (NYSE:JKS)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.