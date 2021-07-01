JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Trading Down 3%

Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $48.18 and last traded at $48.26. Approximately 1,798 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,178,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.73.

FROG has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on JFrog from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on JFrog in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Summit Insights raised JFrog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on JFrog from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on JFrog from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -303.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.84.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $45.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.77 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FROG. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in JFrog during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in JFrog by 131.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 557,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,023,000 after acquiring an additional 317,053 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in JFrog during the fourth quarter valued at about $377,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in JFrog during the fourth quarter valued at about $945,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in JFrog during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,036,000. 47.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

