Jerry S. Lanchbury Sells 83,372 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Stock

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 83,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $2,664,569.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 287,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,181,532.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MYGN opened at $30.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.60. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $33.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 27.26%. The company had revenue of $173.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Myriad Genetics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYGN. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at $82,782,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 180.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,977,000 after buying an additional 1,430,509 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at $14,461,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,229,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,850,000 after buying an additional 727,959 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at $706,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

