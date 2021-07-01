Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Givaudan in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now expects that the company will earn $2.04 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.94. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Givaudan’s FY2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GVDNY. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS GVDNY opened at $92.89 on Wednesday. Givaudan has a 12 month low of $73.05 and a 12 month high of $96.05. The company has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.61 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.22.

About Givaudan

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

