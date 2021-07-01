Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Gap Up to $177.64

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $177.64, but opened at $187.00. Jazz Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $180.82, with a volume of 1,494 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have commented on JAZZ. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.25.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.59.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $607.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.07 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,712,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $246,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,859,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 7,415 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Featured Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.