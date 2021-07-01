Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on July 7th

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share on Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ JSMD opened at $67.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.40. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $70.37.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) by 62.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,792 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.80% of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

