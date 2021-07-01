Jane Tufnell Acquires 65,000 Shares of Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT) Stock

Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT) insider Jane Tufnell acquired 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 151 ($1.97) per share, for a total transaction of £98,150 ($128,233.60).

Jane Tufnell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 6th, Jane Tufnell acquired 3,785 shares of Odyssean Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 130 ($1.70) per share, for a total transaction of £4,920.50 ($6,428.66).

Shares of OIT stock opened at GBX 153 ($2.00) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 152.72. The company has a market capitalization of £134.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15. Odyssean Investment Trust PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 87 ($1.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 169 ($2.21).

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Odyssean Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odyssean Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.