Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Major Shareholder Vep Group, Llc Sells 1,275,000 Shares

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 1,275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $42,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Vep Group, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Vep Group, Llc sold 8,140,000 shares of Jamf stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $268,620,000.00.

BATS:JAMF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.60. 577,030 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.41.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.70 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

JAMF has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Jamf in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Jamf in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jamf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Jamf from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 125.0% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jamf by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Jamf during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Jamf by 8.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Jamf by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

