James Christopher Barry Sells 5,000 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Stock

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

James Christopher Barry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of NuVasive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $340,000.00.

NuVasive, Inc. has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $72.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.48, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.32.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $271.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.12 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

NUVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist lifted their target price on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUVA. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 380.7% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 70.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 939.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

