Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Bought by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 914,665 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 148,289 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 1.23% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $118,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 224,300.0% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 448,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,092,000 after acquiring an additional 448,600 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 899,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,332,000 after acquiring an additional 270,467 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at about $33,072,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 19.3% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,218,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,925,000 after acquiring an additional 197,326 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 261.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 264,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,905,000 after buying an additional 191,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JKHY shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.38.

JKHY stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $164.49. The stock had a trading volume of 293 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.59. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.65 and a 52 week high of $200.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.29.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $433.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.61 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 17.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, May 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total transaction of $389,625.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

