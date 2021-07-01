Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.500-$5.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.50 billion-$29.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.59 billion.Jabil also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.250-$1.450 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jabil from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Jabil presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $58.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.44. Jabil has a 52 week low of $30.15 and a 52 week high of $58.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.26. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

In other Jabil news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 13,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $697,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,984,329.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 10,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $536,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,111,238.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,352 shares of company stock worth $6,598,398 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

