Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, an increase of 346.5% from the May 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 190,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Izotropic stock opened at $0.65 on Thursday. Izotropic has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.81.

Izotropic Company Profile

Izotropic Corporation, a research and development company, commercializes diagnostic products for breast cancer. It develops and commercializes next generation 3D breast CT imaging technology for the earlier detection, diagnosis, and treatment of breast cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

