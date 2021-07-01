Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, an increase of 346.5% from the May 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 190,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Izotropic stock opened at $0.65 on Thursday. Izotropic has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.81.
Izotropic Company Profile
