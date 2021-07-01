IWG (LON:IWG) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

IWG (LON:IWG)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Numis Securities in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on the stock. Numis Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt dropped their target price on IWG from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on IWG from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.12) target price on shares of IWG in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on IWG from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered their price objective on IWG from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 335.63 ($4.38).

Shares of IWG stock traded up GBX 14.60 ($0.19) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 315.20 ($4.12). 2,403,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,399,769. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,358.66. IWG has a 1 year low of GBX 204.60 ($2.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 387.60 ($5.06). The stock has a market cap of £3.18 billion and a PE ratio of -4.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 342.95.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual and membership offices, as well as lounges; private workshop, professional, and flexible and scalable spaces; meeting rooms; and reception services and conference products.

